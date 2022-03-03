The RSPCA are appealing for information to find the owner of a dog seized in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police and the animal welfare charity were called by a concerned member of the public to a house in Cant Crescent where the male lurcher dog was found in a suffering state.

RSPCA inspector Chris Towler, who took the dog into care on 7 February , said he had severe fur loss due to an untreated skin condition and took him for emergency veterinary attention.

He is now in care of the RSPCA and is said to be doing well.

Chris, who is investigating to find the owner of the dog, said: "This poor dog had approximately 80% hair loss due to a severe skin condition which had not been treated and he also had sores present on his body.

"I am pleased to see he is doing well in our care but am keen to trace the owner of this dog. I’m appealing for members of the public who can tell me who owned this pet to come forward and help with my enquiries."

The dog will be made available for rehoming once all legal procedures have been completed and he has fully recovered.

Anyone who can identify the dog’s owner can call the RSPCA's appeal line on 0300 123 8018.