Scotland's book festivals will be back to their "old" format after being scaled back due to Covid restrictions last year.

Wigtown Book Festival and the Borders Book Festival will be returning in June and September this year, bringing in millions of pounds between them.

The Borders Book Festival will be going back to Melrose where there will be children's activities, a festival artist and a mobile cinema.

Alistair Moffat, director of Borders Book Festival said: "Well what we're going to do this year, in this summer, I hope this blazing sunny summer that we're going to have in June in Melrose, is to have a version of the old festival back.

"An in-person festival and because people love that, they love to come together. It's great to see well-known folks, ask them questions and be together."

Over the four days of the Melrose festival, it can bring in £2.3million, with Wigtown's bringing in even more.

Alistair described them as "vital" economically but added that more importantly people can get out of the house and enjoy the culture.

Some people started reading more at home during the pandemic, which Alistair argued was because some people had more time.

Despite going back to the usual set-up, there will be some digital aspects included.

Alistair explained that some people are unable to attend the festival in-person.

He said: "To be honest some people can't do it, and also there are people that are distanced who would want to watch something but the main thing, the big attraction is human beings in-person, face to face talking to each other, congregating that's what it's all about."