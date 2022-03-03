A Cumbrian teacher living in Ukraine admits he thinks they're "never going to be safe" after he left Kyiv for Lviv, which is 50km from the Polish border.

Andrew, who was living in the capital working as an English teacher was forced to leave his home when Russia started to invade.

He moved to Lviv over the last few days to try and find safety, but still doesn't think this will be enough.

He said: "We're absolutely never going to be safe but [I am] not many kilometres away from the border and it's walking distance so in the event of something happening that we all needed to get out we could get out even by foot."

Andrew, from Penrith, currently thinks that the Russian troops are focusing on the centre, east and south of the country so living on the western border, near to Poland should be safe for now.

Despite being in safety, Andrew said he doesn't know if he should be feeling relieved or he should still be worried.

He said: "It's an absolute emotional rollercoaster. I've got to say I've never felt like this before. I've definitely never experienced feelings of spontaneous tears, you know this is what we're living in right now.

"I don't whether to be really happy because we're safe or to be sad because of the situation right now."

Andrew managed to leave Kyiv after travelling in a minibus across the country.