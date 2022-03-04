Ben Stokes has paid tribute to fellow sporting legend Shane Warne following the cricket great's death in Thailand.

The England vice-captain Captain and Cumbria star posted a photo of Warne.

Stokes wrote: "Australian Legend @rajasthanroyals Legend.

"Was an honour to know you and work with you."This man is #theking"

It's thought Warne, a father-of-three, died due to a heart attack after being found unconscious in a villa in the resort of Koh Samui in Thailand.

Stokes and Warner are both considered leading stars of their generation in Australasian cricket.

Stokes was born in New Zealand, and Australian Warne was considered an all-time great in the long-running rivalry between the two close nations.

Warne's management released a statement on Friday (GMT) saying: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne retired from cricket in 2013 before working as a pundit for Sky Sports.

He coached London Spirit in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in 2021.