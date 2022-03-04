A Cumbrian teacher living in Ukraine is worried about how he is going to earn money due to having to leave his home in Kyiv.

Andrew was working as an English teacher in Kyiv, where he was also living but has now had to travel to the city of Lviv due to the Russian invasion.

In the last few days, he has travelled by bus from the capital to Lviv which is just 50km from the Polish border so if he needs to leave to find safety he can.

But he is now unable to earn money due to his work being in the capital.

Andrew now has double the outgoings as he is still paying for his original apartment in Kyiv and how the new one he is staying at in Lviv.

He said: "[There's] general worry about everyday things like how are we going to earn money, when are we all going to go back to work.

"You know I've got an apartment in Kyiv and now I'm paying for an apartment here so big outgoings, no working coming in and as I say I just don't know how long that's going to last."

Andrew's current plan is to stay in Lviv for around a month but accepts that they have to get back to "normal life eventually".

He has no plan on returning to Penrith where he is originally from due to struggling to get work back in England.

Andrew accepts that he may have to move to another country depending how unsafe where he is currently staying gets.