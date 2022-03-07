Cafe opens for those in recovery from addiction in Galashiels

A new service has opened up in the Borders to give those dealing with an addiction a safe space to go on a Friday night.

The Recovery Cafe, based at the Focus Centre in Galashiels, opens its doors from 5-7pm and offers hot food, tea and coffee and a chat.

Chief Recovery Officer of Recovery Scotland, Rod Anderson, a former addict himself said: "I don't like going to pubs, I don't like going to other social events that involve alcohol, so coming to somewhere that is safe is really important."

It's now been open for a couple of weeks, the organisers want to encourage anyone over the age of 16 to attend the cafe, and to bring their family and friends too.

James Nichol, one of the organisers at Recovery Cafe, says that it's open for all, and will adapt and evolve depending on who attends.

The development of what's on offer is in the early stages, so there's hope more will open up if it's successful.

Lyndsay Laird, Community Engagement & Peer Naloxone Coordinator at We Are With You Borders, says they've started in Galashiels because of the transport links.