Catch up on Representing Border - 7 March 2022

Tonight Representing Border is a conference special with highlights of Scottish Labour's annual gathering in Glasgow. At his first conference as party leader Anas Sarwar says it's time to ditch the politics of the past, pitching Labour as pro-business and pro-growth. But there will be no change on the constitution. Peter MacMahon asks Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer if they can lead a Labour comeback while they continue to oppose another referendum on the country's future. And the challenge of this year's council elections. Will May's vote herald a Labour revival and will the party continue it's partnership with the SNP in Dumfries and Galloway?

