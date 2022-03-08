Catch up on Representing Border - 8 March 2022
On tonight's programme - the pressure grows on the UK government to welcome more refugees from Ukraine. Also tonight - on International Women's day Holyrood sends a message of solidarity and love to the women and girls of Ukraine. And why Irish Sea ferry operators say they're dismayed by Scottish Government plans for road improvements on two key routes to Cairnryan.
