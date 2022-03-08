Danny Hodgson's girlfriend will be reuniting with her mother after two and a half years in Australia.

Jessica Pollock has stuck by her boyfriend's side after he was attacked in a train station in Perth last year where he was seriously injured.

The former Carlisle United youth player who now plays for Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia was hospitalised following an unprovoked attack.

Since then he spent time in intensive care and in an induced coma, while now he is undergoing an intensive rehabilitation programme.

A 17-year-old was charged with grievous bodily harm and appeared at Perth Children's Court where he entered a guilty plea. The teenager cannot be named for legal reasons.

Danny's family released a statement regarding Jessica reuniting with her mother.

It said: "This reopening of the Western Australian border to international visitors means that Danny’s girlfriend Jessica Pollock will finally be reunited with her mother Sam tomorrow (Wednesday 9 March 2022) after two-and-a-half long years.

"It will be an incredibly emotional moment for Jess who has spent the last six months supporting our son Danny through his long and challenging recovery from an unprovoked attack at the Perth train station.

"During that time she has shown incredible courage and strength but has understandably longed to have her family by her side as she navigated an uncertain future."

They added: "Violence not only shatters the life of the victim – it has a devastating ripple effect on their partners, family members, friends, and colleagues.

"We are so grateful for the love, encouragement and commitment Jess continues to show Danny each day and are overjoyed that she will now have her mum Sam at her side for the next part of the journey."›