A Whitehaven football club is encouraging men to get fit while improving their mental health.

'Tubby FC' is open to those who enjoy the sport and want to meet like-minded people.

The team get together for training and then go on to play matches against other teams.

Tubby FC mostly play friendly matches Credit: ITV

The club has been so popular there's now a waiting list for those wanting to get involved.

During some of their matches they've raised money for charities such as BeeUnique, which helps support young people with autism and their families.

Tubby FC are part of the Cumbrian league, but they don't tend to play competitively.