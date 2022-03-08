Joining family in Dumfries would 'mean the world' to stateless refugee

Play video

Video report by Greg Hoare

A Syrian refugee, who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has said it would "mean the world" to be able to join his parents in Scotland.

Naeem Hijazi escaped war in Syria when he was a teenager.

His parents were resettled as refugees in Dumfries, but Naeem was not allowed to join them.

He moved to Sudan to study medicine, but had to flee once again when conflict swept through.

After receiving a visa to study in Ukraine, he spent his first month there struck down by Covid-19.

No sooner had he recovered, he had to escape once again as Russia invaded.

Representing Border has followed his journey to the Polish border, across Poland, and into Germany, where he is currently resting.

For the first time he has spoken directly about his experiences, telling of the impact of the "emotionally painful" journey on his mental health.

Naeem told ITV Border's political reporter Greg Hoare he feels "alone", and doesn't know what to do next.

As he is not a Ukrainian national, he does not qualify for any of the UK Government's visa schemes which are specific to the Ukraine crisis.

He is being supported by his parents, who are desperate to bring him to Scotland to join them.

His mother, Sarab Meslmani, volunteers with the local refugee support group Massive Outpouring of Love.

She is urging the Home Office to reunite her with her only son.

Local MP and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has raised Naeem's case with the Home Office directly, calling it "an extremely worrying situation".