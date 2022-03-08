Local success celebrated at International Women's Day event in Cumbria

Inspirational women from across Cumbria have been sharing their professional stories as part of International Women's Day.

The event, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, saw workshops held at the North Lakes Hotel in Penrith.

The women taking part talked about their careers, and how they got to where they are today.

The theme was 'trailblazers' to celebrate women who've been successful in rising to senior roles, particularly in male-dominated sectors.

The event took place all day Credit: ITV

The four workshops included:

Next Level Workshop - Are you ready to level up? With Laura Cadman Limited

The Contributions of Women to Innovation with University of Cumbria

How to Run and Manage a Business: The Legal Landscape with Baines Wilson; and

Is it Time to Talk About the Menopause? with Baines Wilson

Eve Halliday, Business Growth Manager at Cumbria Chamber, said: "We're so pleased to host Cumbria's International Women's Day and provide a great range of workshops for our attendees.

"It's incredibly important to amplify the importance of women in business and help inspire the next generation.

"There's some incredible talent in Cumbria and in order to retain that we need to show that the opportunities are here, and anything really is possible, no matter your gender, background or aspirations.

"I hope that the sessions we run and the speakers we have will do just that. I can't wait!"