Catch up on Representing Border - 9 March 2022

On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on military options in Ukraine. The First Ministers said NATO shouldn't rule out a no fly zone. Will the war mean sacrificing climate change targets? The SNP's former energy minister Fergus Ewing tells Peter MacMahon North Sea production must continue. Also on the programme, with COVID cases and numbers in hospital reaching levels not seen since mid-January, the public health expert Linda Bauld explains why we still need to be cautious. And we report on the Scottish Parliament's youngest ever petitioner. Seven year old Calum Isted charms a Holyrood committee with his call for reusable metal bottles for classrooms.