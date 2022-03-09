Cumbria police are investigating a burglary at Carlisle United Football Club's stadium

The incident occurred at approximately 6pm on Friday 4 February.

Unknown offenders entered the grounds of Brunton Park where they gained access to the concourse area of the Pioneer Foods Stand.

A TV was stolen off the wall worth around £450 and two Xbox games consoles were also stolen from within the grounds.

Two fire doors inside the stadium were also damaged in the process.

A golf buggy worth approximately £4000 was also stolen from the stadium grounds which was later recovered from the river Petteril, Carlisle.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report it online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 51 of 5th March 2022. Alternatively, you can also phone on 101.