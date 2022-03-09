A Cumbrian teacher living in Ukraine has said he is on "red alert" after moving from Kyiv to Lviv to find safety.

Andrew, originally from Penrith, had been working as an English teacher when Russia invaded Ukraine so was forced to leave his home in the capital.

He is currently living in an apartment in Lviv where he is also housing those who have left their homes to find safety.

Andrew said: "Of course we don't know what's going to happen and we are on red alert. Every time a plane goes overhead we get the bomb siren but we don't go down to the shelter because we are told that it could be going most likely over to Kyiv."

He went on to describe Lviv as "quite calm", saying people living there are going about their lives as "normal".

But the shops are "semi-stocked" with people struggling to buy some basic food supplies such as bread and eggs.

Andrew is currently letting those who are trying to find safety live with him.

He is able to fit a total of nine people in his apartment who have nowhere of their own to go.