Two art exhibitions celebrating women open in the Scottish Borders

Two art exhibitions have opened in the Scottish Borders celebrating women.

A textile exhibition called In It Together opened at Peebles Library Museum and Gallery on Saturday 26 February and will run through to Sunday 22 May.

Artists Rosemary Campbell and Alison King's work including textiles, painting and mixed media will be on display.

This will also be running alongside Quines: Poems and textiles in tribute to Women of Scotland.

Two exhibitions have been merged together Credit: ITV

This will celebrate and explore the diverse contribution women have made to Scottish history and society.

"Quines" is a collaboration between EDGE artists inspired by the poems of Gerda Stevenson in her book of the same name.

Gerda said: "Women need to be heard, you know we've been silenced and not heard too long and it's changing and it's good."