Catch up on Representing Border - 10 March 2022

On tonight's programme - Scottish Secretary Alister Jack brands Nicola Sturgeon irresponsible and naive for suggesting NATO shouldn't rule out a no fly zone over Ukraine. The Scottish Government rejects calls to ramp up oil and gas production in the wake of the war. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie. And the Scottish political editors of The Times and LBC, Kieran Andrews and Gina Davidson join Peter to consider the implication of the war on our security and energy policies.

