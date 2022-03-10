Penrith and The Borders MP Dr Neil Hudson has urged the government to more to help Ukrainian refugees.

He praised the UK armed forces for the support they are offering but noted that the crisis is just getting worse as he spoke in the House of Commons.

He said: "I thank our incredible armed forces for all they are doing at this time to help the people of Ukraine. The humanitarian crisis is worsening hour by hour.

"Can my Right Honourable Friend assure my constituents in Penrith and The Border, and people across the UK, that the UK is doing everything it can, across Government, to widen and accelerate the visa system, cut through the red tape and work practically and compassionately with our partners in Europe to offer sanctuary and aid to as many Ukrainian people as we can, and as quickly as we can."

It has now been two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Dr Hudson added: "We need to act compassionately to Ukrainians who make the long and treacherous journey, risking life and limb to escape their homeland.

"The UK response on this has been too slow and unnecessarily bureaucratic. The number of visas processed at the present time is too low and I am pleased to hear today that the Ministry of Defence has thrown its weight behind the effort to bolster cross Government efforts.

"The time now is for deeds not words. We need to step this up and do it now. I firmly believe we have a moral duty as an outward-looking progressive country to urgently help these desperate folk who are fleeing the dreadful and existential crisis in Ukraine."