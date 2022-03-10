A "very marked rise" rise in Covid cases in Dumfries and Galloway is leading to a push for more vaccinations.

In the week from 27 February to 6 March, coronavirus cases rose in the area from 858 to 1261 per 100,000.

This was ahead of further booster jabs for people aged 75 and over, and first dose vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: "We’re seeing a very marked increase in COVID cases within Dumfries and Galloway at the moment, while in Scotland as a whole numbers are going up again.

"At the current time tests are free and easily available, and we continue to ask people to test regularly – especially before meeting people who are vulnerable, and before visiting a hospital or care home.

"People are still requiring hospital treatment for COVID, and like the rest of the country we’re closely monitoring this situation as restrictions continue to ease.

"The fundamental truth is that vaccination significantly helps to prevent serious illness, so we would repeat the call to get fully vaccinated – and it’s never too late to start, and give yourself a degree of protection."

Upcoming vaccination drop-in sessions are as follows: