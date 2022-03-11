An event is being run in Peebles so hundreds of chickens facing slaughter can be adopted.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is putting on the event on 12 March where there will be 160 chickens there ready to be rehomed.

The organisation finds caring homes for thousands of commercial laying hens that would otherwise be slaughtered.

It has hen collection points all over the country and rehomings take place on a regular basis.The charity does not charge for the hens, but does ask for a donation to cover what it pays the farmers, also vet fees, fuel, phone bills, trailers, equipment and feed.

Events are put on up and down the country including in Peebles, Carlisle and Baggrow.