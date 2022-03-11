Peebles event being run to rehome hundreds of chickens

Lohman Brown chickens at Packsfield Farm, Fakenham, Norfolk. Tuesday February 21, 2006. EU countries will debate growing demands for immediate "preventive vaccination" against bird flu today, as the British government insisted that contingency plans were robust if the virus arrived in the UK. See PA Story HEALTH BirdFlu. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA. 21-Feb-2006
Thousands of chickens need to be adopted Credit: PA

An event is being run in Peebles so hundreds of chickens facing slaughter can be adopted.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is putting on the event on 12 March where there will be 160 chickens there ready to be rehomed.

The organisation finds caring homes for thousands of commercial laying hens that would otherwise be slaughtered.

It has hen collection points all over the country and rehomings take place on a regular basis.The charity does not charge for the hens, but does ask for a donation to cover what it pays the farmers, also vet fees, fuel, phone bills, trailers, equipment and feed.

Events are put on up and down the country including in Peebles, Carlisle and Baggrow.

Sesame Street remembers ‘warmth and humour’ of Emilio Delgado after death at 81
Bronco is struggling to find a new home because of his facial scars
Woman who buried puppy alive banned from keeping animals for life