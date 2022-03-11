A teacher from Cumbria living in Ukraine is now housing nine Ukrainian refugees in his apartment after fleeing Russia's invasion.

Andrew, from Penrith, was working as an English teacher in Kyiv when he had to leave due to the war.

He left the capital and went to Lviv where he is now living in an apartment with other Ukrainians who left their homes for safety.

On average it is now costing £80 to £200 a night to stay somewhere in Lviv, with the usual cost being £5 to £20, meaning that not everyone can afford to rent somewhere on their own.

He said: "None of us expected this situation, if you asked me this two weeks ago I would've told you it was all a lot of hype but really we didn't think the situation would happen as serious as this.

"But like I say we are all on red alert if anything could happen and any time a plane goes over we still get these chills and reminders about what's going on."

Andrew is currently housing the other people in his apartment who have also had to leave their homes in areas of Ukraine that are no longer safe to live in.

He has bought items with money donated to him from his home in Cumbria to look after the others he is living with.

He added: "We raised some money from people on Facebook from Cumbria and around the UK and that's enabled me to buy blankets and cushions and air-beds and mattresses, camping mats and pillows and we're able to be here together and stay warm."

Andrew currently has no plans to return home to the UK, saying that Ukraine has been his home for the past three and a half years.

Instead he wants to stay to help others in need.