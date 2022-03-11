Carlisle United are expecting a bumper crowd this weekend as they face Northampton Town.

Brunton Park have already sold 6,000 tickets, with more expected to be taken up by those who haven't pre-booked.

They are due to play this Saturday at 3pm where they have already warned of limited seating.

Chief Executive of Carlisle United, Nigel Clibbens said: "There's an immediate connection with the fans which other managers haven't been able to make even over a long period.

"Paul Simpson's been able to do that straight away and that's made a tremendous difference to the feeling around the club."

Carlisle United have posted to their Twitter warning fans that they need to book tickets ahead of the game to avoid disappointment.

It's thought that this weekend's match could break the record of 2021/22 of a crowd of 7,470 during the 0-0 draw with Barrow in October.

Simpson recently joined as the manager and has since won three matches in a row with the hope of getting the team out of relegation danger.

He's been brought in temporarily at the moment but some are calling for him to be the permanent manager.

Nigel added: "There's no doubt about it we know the sentiment of the fans towards Paul and after three wins in a row it's fantastic and why wouldn't we want that to continue."