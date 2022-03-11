A plaque has been unveiled in Langholm to celebrate 50 years since Neil Armstrong the area.

He first visited Langholm in 1972 - three years after the Moon landing - where he was invited to become the Dumfries and Galloway town’s first and only Freeman due to his Scottish heritage.

The new plaque says: "Astronaut Neil Armstrong attended a Civic Reception in the Buccleuch Hall to celebrate being granted the Freedom of the Burgh of Langholm. 11 March 1972 first man on the Moon."

This year, a series of special events in Langholm and at Gilnockie Tower will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's visit.

At the time of the visit in 1972, Gilnockie Tower was an abandoned ruin but it has now been repaired and is a visitor centre.