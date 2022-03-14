The first line-up for Solfest 2022 has been announced.

The music festival based in Silloth will include the likes of The Charlatans, Orbital and Sugarhill Gang.

Those in charge of the festival posted the first line-up announcement on their Twitter page where they also said there are more than 100 more acts to come.

Tickets are currently on sale with 10,000 spaces up for grabs.

Headline acts include: