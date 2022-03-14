Northern Lights: Aurora Borealis visible in Cumbrian skies tonight

There is a chance we could see the aurora over our region again tonight.

A coronal mass ejection arrived yesterday (Sunday 13 March), which increased geomagnetic activity last night.

However, the effects are slowly waning with geomagnetic activity likely to ease into tonight. This means there is just a chance of aurora sightings in the north.

The lights were visible from Harrington Credit: Michael Bradley

Clear skies will develop for many, but there is never a guarantee the northern lights will make an appearance. Fingers crossed.