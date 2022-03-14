Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated assault in Carlisle.

The assault took place on Saturday 12 March at around 5.30pm in Bitts Park where a group of boys and girls, believed to be aged 15 verbally and physically assaulted members of a family.

A man in his 40s and an 11-year-old boy were assaulted by the group whilst being racially abused as well as a woman, aged in her 30s, was also subject of racial abuse.

Temporary Inspector Claire-Louise Mann said: "Bitts Park would have been busy at the time of the incident, therefore there will be a number of people who may have seen or heard the abuse taking place."This unprovoked assault is appalling and we will be doing everything we can to identify those responsible. Whilst there was no lasting physical injuries as a result of this incident, it clearly would have been distressing for the family particularly as their children were present."No person should ever be subjected to such an ordeal and I hope that witnesses, or those with information, come forward to assist us with our investigation."Hate crime will not be tolerated and we are doing all we can to investigate this incident."