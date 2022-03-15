Play video

On tonight's programme - A delay in lifting the last of Scotland's COVID restrictions as masks on public transport and in shops to stay for now. Peter MacMahon asks the Health Secretary Humza Yousaf what difference it will make keeping face coverings for a further fortnight. Also tonight - the Syrian student who fled the war in Ukraine will be allowed to join his family in Dumfries. Greg Hoare has Naeem Hijazi's remarkable story. We hear from our regular commentator, The Scottish Daily Mail's Rachel Watson, who is on the Polish Ukrainian Border looking at the work British volunteers are doing to provide food and shelter for refugees. And Peter speaks to the author and journalist James Meek about the history and fortitude of the Ukrainian people.

