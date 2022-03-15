A coronavirus outbreak has caused restrictions to visiting at Hawick and Kelso Community Hospitals.

Only "essential visiting" is currently allowed in both facilities but this situation is being kept under review and restrictions will be eased as soon as possible.

Examples of “essential visiting” include:

A person receiving end-of-life care.

To support someone with a mental health issue, learning disability, autism or dementia in circumstances where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed.

When someone is receiving information about life-changing illness or treatments.

Where support from another person is essential for advocacy and wellbeing.

Those who have an "essential" reason to visit need to get in touch with hospital staff.