Man charged with murder of Ryan Kirkpatrick

A man has appeared before Carlisle Magistrates Court today accused of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick.

Liam Porter, 32, from Carlisle, was present in the dock this morning (Tuesday 15 March) almost six months after 24-year-old Mr Kirkpatrick was fatally stabbed in the city on the evening of 18th September last year.

Police were called to Carlyle’s Court, off Fisher Street, at 8.48pm following a report that a man had been stabbed.

During the court hearing, which lasted less than three minutes, Porter was charged with murder and two other counts.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. He was not asked to enter any pleas and was remanded in custody.

The case was sent to Carlisle Crown Court where Porter is due to appear tomorrow.