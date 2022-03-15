A Lockerbie barbershop has been named the 'Best Barber of the Year' in the coveted Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards.

The Who's Next barbers has become the first in the region to receive the award.

Gary Lewis and Barry Taylor were given the prize last year but due to the pandemic, it was delayed.

Gary said: "To be the first barber in Dumfries and Galloway to ever achieve this and to bring this prestigious award home is just amazing."

Not only does Gary run his award-winning barbershop, he also supports his local community.

Last Christmas he collected presents for children at the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

He added: "I just absolutely love what I do, I love what we do not just cutting hair but what we do for the community and just to help any way we can."

Gary first found his passion when he helped his Grandma with her mobile hairdressers when he was just 12-years-old.