Syrian family 'over the moon' as son gets permission to join them in Dumfries

A Syrian refugee who fled the war in Ukraine is to be allowed to join his family in Scotland.

Naeem Hijazi, 24, has been told by the Home Office his application for a family reunion visa to reunite with his parents in Dumfries has been accepted.

He told Representing Border ''I'm so happy, I'm so grateful. It means the world to me to be able to join my parents, I haven't seen them for a really long time."

It follows a campaign led by his parents, and local refugee action group Massive Outpouring of Love, who set up a petition to allow him to come to the UK.

His case was also raised directly with the Home Office minister Kevin Foster by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who is the MP for Dumfries and Galloway. Naeem's mother, Sarab Meslmani, said she felt "on the moon", and the first thing she would do when they were reunited is "kiss him".

Naeem walking to the border with Poland. Credit: Naeem

ITV Border's political reporter Greg Hoare has followed Naeem's story as he escaped across Ukraine, fleeing Kharkiv on a packed train, and then walking for miles through freezing temperatures to the border with Poland.

He had to wait there for days, and when he was finally allowed across he collapsed with exhaustion.

He was then put on a bus with other non-Ukrainian refugees and driven to Germany, where he is now.

Naeem's life has been riven by conflict.

When he was a teenager he and his parents, Sarab Meslmani and Abdul Majeed Hijazi, fled Homs in Syria in 2013, escaping to Lebanon.

His parents were offered resettlement in the UK in 2017, but Naeem was studying in Sudan at that point due to cheaper tuition fees, and he was refused re-entry to Lebanon in time to join them.

Naeem's parents say an assurance his own application would be processed separately was unsuccessful.

When civil war broke out in Sudan he had to flee once again, going initially to Egypt, and then receiving a student visa to study medicine in Ukraine. No sooner had he arrived, he was struck down by Covid-19. A matter of weeks after he recovered, Russia invaded.

Naeem's parents have been trying to get him a family reunion visa ever since they arrived in Dumfries in 2018.

After an initial rejection, they appealed against the decision prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday 14 March they found out the appeal had been successful, and are now waiting for more information from the Home Office on when Naeem is likely to be able to join them.

The visa is expected to give him indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

