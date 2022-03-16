Play video

On tonight's programme - Ukrainians fleeing the war in their homeland could arrive in Scotland as early as this weekend. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Government's newly appointed Minister for Refugees Neil Gray. And Martin Kennedy, the leader of Scotland's farmers warns the war and rocketing energy costs could mean cuts in food production and big price rises in the shops. Plus highlights from today's Scotland Office Questions.

