Man accused of killing Carlisle man Ryan Kirkpatrick appears in Crown Court

A man accused of killing Ryan Kirkpatrick from Carlisle has appeared in the city's Crown Court.

Liam Craig Porter, 32, of Fulmar Place, faces three charges.

The first charge alleges the murder of Mr Kirkpatrick and a second alleges manslaughter and that he unlawfully killed Mr Kirkpatrick and a third charge alleges the assisting of an offender.

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24 was fatally stabbed on the night of 18 September last year.

Police were called to Carlyle’s Court, off Fisher Street in Carlisle, at 8.48pm on that date following a report that a man had been stabbed.

Mr Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Porter appeared via videolink and spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and to say that he could hear proceedings clearly when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court this morning (Wednesday 16 March).

No pleas were entered by Porter to any of the charges during a 10 minute hearing.

Discussions were held about the selection of a date for a trial in front of a jury and High Court judge which is estimated could take up to three weeks.

But Porter was told by Judge Medland as he adjourned today’s hearing that it was not possible to fix a precise date for the trial at this stage.

Porter was remanded in custody by the judge and will return to the crown court on a future date.