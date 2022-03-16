A new study shows the Scottish Borders is one of Scotland's safest areas.

It ranks at number 10 on the list of council areas north of the border with the lowest crime rates.

The study by A-Plan Insurance also revealed the most common type of crime in each local authority in Scotland by analysing Gov.Scot data on the number and type of crimes committed between 2020 and 2021.

The research looked at how any crimes there were in that area per 10,000 people. In the Scottish Borders there were 318.9 per 10,000 people.

Non-sexual crimes of violence were the crimes least reported in the borders area with 142, while crimes of dishonesty were the crimes with the highest level of 1,284.

The study named the Orkney Islands as the safest area in Scotland with the lowest number of reported crimes per 10,000 people.

The research revealed that crimes of dishonesty are the most commonly reported crimes in Scotland.

A spokesperson from A-Plan Insurance said:

"The study very interestingly shows that the type of crime committed across the country varies by region. Despite this research demonstrating these low-level crime areas in Scotland, it also highlights that no area is completely free from crime and therefore we need to remain vigilant in all parts of our lives, whether we're at home, out and about or online."

The Top 10 Safest areas of Scotland (per 10,000 of population)