A second man has been identified after a crash that killed two people on the M6 last month.

The collision took place on Monday 28 February between junction 39 and 40.

Viorel Stroe, 43, of Rochdale, died at the scene, which happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 39 and 40 at 11.18am.

Mr Stroe and another passenger Florentin Lepadat, 51, also from Rochdale were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mr Stroe and Mr Lepadat were travelling in a Volkswagen Passat, which was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Luton van.

The driver of the van was a man, 31, from the Gloucestershire area, who was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary by ambulance and later discharged.

A passenger in the van was also taken to the Cumberland Infirmary and later discharged.

Officers continue to appeal for information about the collision.