Three men have died in a two-vehicle crash on the Dumfries to Dalbeattie road early this morning.

At around 12.20 am on Wednesday 16 March police were called to a report of a crash on the A711 near Dumfries, involving a Honda Civic and Honda CRV.

Three male passengers travelling within the Honda Civic were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic along with the three males within the Honda CRV sustained serious injuries and were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Medical staff have described the condition of two of the men as life-threatening.

The road remains closed at this time while a full collision investigation takes place.

Emergency services attended the scene Credit: Bob Geddes

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "This tragic incident is extremely upsetting for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family of those who have died.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and we will do all we can to establish the full circumstances that led up to the crash.

"I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist us, to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0059 of Wednesday, 16 March 2022."