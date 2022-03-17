Play video

Theatres have been some of the venues worst hit by the pandemic, having to close their doors for around 18 months during the height of the restrictions.

But now they're back up and running and it's a particularly special time for one community theatre company in Cumbria.

The Penrith Players are celebrating their 100th anniversary, with a full programme planned this year.

Rehearsals are currently taking place for Handbagged - a witty and irreverent look at the weekly meetings between Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the Queen in the 1980s, and the question of whether they actually got on.

This year's programme also includes Under Milk Wood and Hobson’s Choice, as well the much loved Shirley Valentine.

There are also some live music evenings with tribute acts and the return of the popular Plug’n’Play evenings.

The Penrith Players have a year full of performances Credit: ITV

Director Jonathan Vickers said: "The centenary is quite an achievement for any organisation but certainly for this theatrical organisation.

"We're very lucky here that we have our own theatre where we bring in groups from outside as well."

The players began in 1922 following an advert in a local paper for people to come forward.

It was soon very popular and has had many devoted members over the years.

Among the current actors are Tracy Swan, who plays the role of Mrs Thatcher.

She said: "When I moved to Penrith, I hadn't done any acting before.

"It was something that I was very keen to get involved in and I just felt extremely welcomed. In fact, the first play that I did, I got the lead role."

Viv Moules says it's marvellous playing the role of the queen.

She said: "As soon as I knew that Handbagged was going to be on this stage, I was desperate to play Her Majesty."

Some members of the Players have been there for many years, including Mike Head, the Chair of the Theatre Committee.

He said: "I joined the club in 1972 and was there for the 50th anniversary. So yes, I've been here quite a while."

The Players have had several homes - for a long time they were in a theatre in Castlegate, which by the mid 90s was showing signs of its age.

The Penrith Players used to be based in a theatre in Penrith in the 90s Credit: ITV

That's when they moved to the current playhouse, part of the former auction mart, with the animal stalls being swapped for theatre stalls.

Now they're looking at how they can be a venue for more groups and have begun a consultation with the public, asking the local community for ideas on how the theatre can be developed to meet current and future needs.

Part of that is a new vision to become an arts hub for the town.

Chairman Roger Bird said: "It's fascinating to look back and see all the things that have happened over the years, but also we need to be looking forward.

"We can't rest on our laurels. We have a lot of different groups involved with this theatre, and I hope we can engage with more."

The Players hope the centenary will help them recruit new members and volunteers.

They are also looking to encourage new members for their youth group for the under 18s.

As well as regular Youth Group workshops there are plans for a December youth production this year.

Those interested in finding out more about supporting the community theatre by becoming a member or volunteering can do so on the Penrith Players website.