On tonight's programme - What now for Cairnryan after P&O's mass sacking of their ferry crews? We report on the fears for the future of jobs vital to the local economy of South West Scotland . Also tonight - the cost of living crisis. Labour accuse the Scottish and UK Governments of failing Scots struggling to make ends meet. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. And Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie join Peter MacMahon to consider if Britain is doing enough for Ukrainian refugees, and to look ahead to this weekend's Scottish Conservative Party Conference

