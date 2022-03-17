Cumbria's Covid cases double in a week

The number of coronavirus cases in Cumbria has doubled in the last week.

There were 3,325 new cases across the county which is an increase of 1,646 or 98% compared with the previous week.

The rate of new cases in Cumbria is now at 665 new cases per 100k population, with South Lakeland having the highest rate of new cases, followed by Barrow-in-Furness and Carlisle (761, 707 and 702 new cases per 100k population, respectively).

This comes as the nation gets used to living with no legal restrictions in place.

The 30-39 age group had the highest rate of new cases in Cumbria with 981 new cases per 100k population but new cases in the over 50s increased by 90% in the past week.

Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, Colin Cox, said: "I’m sure I’m beginning to sound like a broken record as I’ve been saying the same thing for a few weeks now. Legal restrictions may have ended but COVID-19 has not gone away, and public health advice remains the same.

"It’s on all of us now to keep ourselves and those around us safe from infection. Please get vaccinated if you haven’t already, get tested regularly, keep your distance from others wherever possible, wear face coverings in busy public spaces, wash your hands regularly and let fresh air in whenever possible if you’re meeting other people indoors. The weather does look like it’s beginning to improve now which should help with making the most of the outdoors!

"I know for many people, it will feel like the pandemic is over and we just need to get on with it now as many people will not become very ill at all when they do contract this virus. Thankfully the vaccine has had a real impact on that. However, that’s not the case for all our population who remain at risk if they are infected."