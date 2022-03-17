A number of sheep, including some that were pregnant, have been killed in a dog attack on a Scottish farm.

Eight sheep were found dead in Peebles with another so severely injured that it had to be put down.

Another had to be treated by a vet.

The incident happened on the evening of Thursday 10 March at around 8pm.

The farmer first found two dogs which were collected by their own and had been missing.

It wasn't until the next day that the farmer found the dead sheep, which all had injuries consistent with a dog attack.

The police are appealing for more information about the incident and for people to be more vigilant about sheep worrying.

Sergeant David Rourke said: "The lambing season has started and worrying can cause stress to sheep that can result in them losing their lambs as well as injuries that can lead to their death and all of this is a considerable cost to farmers.

"Dog owners could face prosecution under The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 if their dog attacks livestock so we are urging them to keep dogs on a lead when walking near livestock as well as making sure they do not run or escape into fields on their own."I am asking all dog owners to be considerate. Please remember that it is your dog and your responsibility to keep them under control.

"The legislation has recently changed and now includes camelids such as llamas and alpacas, as well as ostriches, game birds and farmed deer."