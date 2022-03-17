Three teenagers that were killed in a crash on the A711 near Dumfries on Wednesday 16 March have been named.

Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston, all 16-years-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were travelling in a Honda Civic when the crash occurred at around 12.20am.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and remains in critical condition.

A Honda CRV was also involved with three men.

All of them were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Medical staff describe the condition of the other three men as serious but stable.

The road was closed for a number of hours as collision investigations took place.

Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier, of Police Scotland's Road Policing unit, said: "Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances that led to this fatal crash and we recognise how the local community is feeling in the aftermath of this awful incident.

"We have deployed specialist family liaison officers to support the families and friends of those who died or were injured. It is understandably an extremely traumatic incident."I would continue to ask anyone who has any information that could assist us, to contact police via 101, quoting reference 0059 of Wednesday, 16 March 2022."