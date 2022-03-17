A woman from Workington has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary following a four vehicle collision on the Wigton bypass.

Police were called at 12.29pm today (Thursday 17 March), to the report of a crash which involved a Kia, Mini Cooper, Vauxhall Corsa and a Toyota Aygo.

The driver of the Toyota, a female in her 50s from Workington, has been taken to the RVI by Heli-Med with injuries described as serious at this time.

The driver of the Kia, a man in his 90s from Wigton, has sustained injuries described as minor at this time. He has been taken by ambulance to the Cumberland Infirmary.

Police, Fire Search and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and Heli-Med attended the scene.

The road is closed from B5302 (Wigton) to A595 (Thursby Roundabout, Thursby), and will remain closed whilst Collision Investigators attend the scene.

Congestion is to be expected in and around the area and drivers are asked to plan their route accordingly.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Cumbria Police with information.