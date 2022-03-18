Arrests made and drugs seized in Cumbria following clamp down

A number of arrests have been made and drugs seized during a week-long Cumbria police clampdown.

Patrols were launched in south Cumbria, leading to arrests in Barrow, Kendal and Windermere throughout the intensification period, with crack cocaine, heroin, £1,860 in cash and a knife seized.

Officers also visited about 15 people identified as being potentially vulnerable to this type of offence to check on their safety, offer initial support and give out details of agencies for ongoing support.

Detective Inspector Ed Russell said: "We work all-year-round to tackle the threat from county lines and stop these gangs getting a foothold in our communities.

"We’re committed to dismantling these criminal networks and to protect the young and vulnerable people who are exploited by gangs and are subject to violence, fear and intimidation.

"We have a track record of putting such gangs before the courts and the subsequent significant sentences have seen many lines and set-ups dismantled or disrupted."

Among the police departments involved throughout the work were local neighbourhood police teams and patrol officers, serious organised crime teams, roads policing, proactive teams and analytics staff.

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: "This intensification week highlights the type of work that Cumbria Constabulary achieves year-round to tackle county lines and drugs in our communities.

"Drugs can have a devastating effect on communities, on the lives of the vulnerable young people that are lured into transporting and selling drugs with the promise of a better life.

"The police do a fantastic job, but they need the help of local people to help identify any suspicious activity."