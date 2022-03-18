Play video

Danny Hodgson has left hospital on the same day that his attacker has been jailed.

The former Carlisle Youth player, 26 had been living in Perth as he played football for ECU Joondalup when the unprovoked attack occurred in September.

A teenager has now been jailed for punching Danny which caused him to fall and hit his head, leaving him with life-changing injuries and having to learn to walk again. The attacked happened at Perth station.

Danny's mum Nicola Hodgson has been documenting her son's recovery throughout and described today as "bitter-sweet".

The attacker was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison when the maximum sentence was 10 years.

Along with videos of Danny leaving hospital, Nicola posted on Facebook saying: "So this has been a bitter-sweet day for us as a family.

"Danny's attacker got 3.5 years but we have just got Danny home for good. Rehabilitation from home will be gruelling but worth it. I can't stop smiling we have our boy back.

"Danny said he would walk out of hospital and he did still a long road ahead but we have each other. #DH7 #JusticForDanny #onourwayhome."

Danny spent three months in intensive care including his 26th birthday.

He was moved out of ICU in November and was then moved to Fiona Stanley Hospital for rehabilitation that included him learning to swallow, drink and eat again.

Speaking to ITV Border, Nicola wanted to thank those who have supported them throughout.

She said: "We just would like to thank everybody back home for all their love support, prayers and to the news outlets for highlighting Danny's journey."