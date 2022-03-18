HSBC branch to close in Whitehaven amongst 68 others

The Whitehaven HSBC branch is due to close amongst 68 others across the country.

Despite potentially affecting 400 staff, the move is due to less than 50% of customers using the branches and instead opting for online banking.

The company said the shift towards online and mobile banking had accelerated since the start of the pandemic.

This comes after an announcement in January 2021 where 82 branches were closed for the same reason.

HSBC are hoping to redeploy the staff impacted to other areas within the bank.

There will be 441 UK branches left after the closures but just 96 will offer a full range of services.

172 cash service branches will stay open where the public can access basic counter services and cash.

This is as well as 173 counterless digital service branches which are self-services.