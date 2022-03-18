Moffat Church pay tribute to three teenagers killed in Dumfries crash

Moffat Church have paid tribute to three teenagers who were killed in a crash on the A711 near Dumfries on Wednesday 16 March.

Three 16-year-olds, Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon, Finlay Johns, died due to the crash which involved them travelling in a Honda Civic.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and remains in a critical condition.

A Honda CRV was also involved with three men and they were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Medical staff describe the condition of the other three men as serious but stable.

St Andrew's Parish Church in Moffat have posted a statement on their website offering support to those who need it.

Reverend Elsie Macrae said: "At times like this, we are stunned by tragic loss. Children of parents, to whom our hearts go out to this day; Children of our community, for whom we all grieve.

"Words alone cannot express our feelings of deep sadness, confusion and perhaps anger.

"As we come to terms with our loss we need to come together to support the families who have suffered loss, while also giving them the space and the privacy to grieve, but also to reach out in support of others directly affected; brothers and sisters, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends, classmates, teachers and school staff and also one another."

"St Andrews Church is open 10am - 4pm on Thursday , 10am -12 md on Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturday for anyone who would like some quiet time or an opportunity to say prayers for those affected."