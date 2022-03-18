Dumfries and Galloway council have reacted to P&O Ferries' redundancy announcement.

The company announced they were making 800 of their staff redundant and replacing them with agency workers.

They put the decision down to the company losing £100 million year on year.

Dumfries and Galloway Council have said they "strongly condemn the insensitive action of P&O Ferries and the manner in which it has treated its workers".

Elaine Murray, Leader, and Rob Davidson, Depute Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council said: "We are sickened at the actions of P&O Ferries. Our immediate thoughts are with the affected employees.

"This is devastating news for Dumfries and Galloway, and particularly our communities in the west. The actions of P&O Ferries towards its employees is unacceptable.

"Dumfries and Galloway Council is committed to fair working practices and the action of P&O Ferries towards its own employees has no place in our region.

The staff made redundant will be replaced by agency staff

"We would strongly urge P&O Ferries to reconsider its course of action. If the Company continues down this route, then Dumfries and Galloway Council will reconsider P&O Ferries' continuing participation in a potential partnership bid for a Green Freeport at Cairnryan.

"We are bringing an emergency motion on this to Full Council to decide the way forward.

"We are committed to doing all that we can to assist workers and their families at this extremely difficult time. Our Council stands ready to work with national and local partners to support the local community around Cairnryan and Stranraer.

"We would like to reassure the local community that our Council will commit to doing all that we can to help."