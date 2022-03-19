Danny Hodgson speaks for first time after returning to Australian football club

Play video

Crowds gathered to welcome back Danny Hodgson seven months after he was attacked

Former Carlisle Youth player Danny Hodgson who was attacked in at Perth train station has returned to his beloved Perth football club to watch their first home game of the season.

The 26-year-old walked out of hospital on Friday after seven months of intensive treatment following an unprovoked one-punch attack at a Perth train station, which left him with a severe brain injury.

The 17-year-old responsible was sentenced to three years and eight months in juvenile detention on Friday, for what was described as a “cowardly” attack.

Surrounded by teammates and family at ECU Joondalup, Danny cheered on Perth RedStar FC, who had rallied around him during his lengthy recovery.

Speaking to 7News Australia, he said he was happy to be back after six months.

“I appreciate everyone’s messages,” he said.

“It has been hard, but it has been worth it. It is great to be back after six months.”

Prior to his attack, Mr Hodgson had his eyes set on playing professionally, before he was punched unconscious without warning, falling back and hitting his head on the ground.

Danny's mum Nicola Hodgson has been documenting her son's recovery throughout.

The attacker was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison when the maximum sentence was 10 years.

Danny Hodgson with his father.

Along with videos of Danny leaving hospital, Nicola posted on Facebook saying: "Danny's attacker got 3.5 years but we have just got Danny home for good. Rehabilitation from home will be gruelling but worth it. I can't stop smiling we have our boy back.

"Danny said he would walk out of hospital and he did still a long road ahead but we have each other. #DH7 #JusticForDanny #onourwayhome."

Wearing number seven, Perth RedStar Football Club general manager Simon Hicks said no one else would ever wear that number.