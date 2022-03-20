Newby Bridge wildfire extinguished after blaze closes A590

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a large wildfire near Newby Bridge.

Fire services were called to the scene on Cartmel Fell at 5:30pm on Saturday 19 March and stayed until just after shortly after midnight. 10 appliances from across Cumbria were dispatched to the blaze.

At its height, the fire stretched for 750 metres and forced the closure of the A590 road, due to the smoke.

Investigations are underway with Cumbria Police and the fire service.