Lifeboat volunteers from Workington had a long journey to rescue a fishing vessel after it broke down near the Isle of Man. In a multi-agency response, the Cumbrian RNLI team were called out by the Belfast Coastguard. Ramsay RNLI was also called out to help.

The vessel, with one person on board, was towed by Workington's relief all-weather lifeboat into Whitehaven on Saturday night, arriving at around 8.50pm.